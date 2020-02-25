Oromo region security challenge unceasing,Ginchi police barrack attacked

In the latest string of security incident in Oromo region of Ethiopia, unidentified groups attacked Ginchi police barrack with grenade

The Oromo region of Ethiopia continues to face security challenges. On Monday, around 8 p.m., the police barrack in Ginchi town came under a grenade attack.

Getachew Balcha, the region’s communications affair head, said no casualties in the attack except that on-duty police officers suffered suffocation from the smoke.

Six suspects are in custody, according to the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) report.

An investigation is ongoing, and their identities of the perpetrators are not yet established – as is often the case with crimes committed in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

On Sunday, a grenade attack targeting equestrians wounded at least 29 people in Ambo town (120 kilometers west of Addis Ababa) during a rally organized to show support to Prosperity Party- a party that Prime Minister Abiy established in November 2019- ahead of upcoming Ethiopia’s general election.

On Friday last week, Burayu Police commissioner was shot dead in the town while he was having his lunch with three other people. The police commander of the “Finefine special zone” was also shot, and he is currently in Korean Hospital in the capital.

The assassination of government officials has become common in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. The government accuses a group that claims to be the military wing of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

OLF declared in 2019 that it no longer has an armed group and that the government should enforce the rule of law and protect the security of citizens.

Currently, the Ethiopian government has a military operation in the Wollega area of the region where the armed groups operate. But Oromo Liberation Front is accusing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government of committing “genocide” in the region.







