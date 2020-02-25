Ethiopian PM spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping

borkena

February 25, 2020

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke to the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on the phone on Tuesday. Ethiopia’s state media, Ethiopian News Agency, reported that the two leaders discussed Coronavirus and ways to contain it. Abiy reported hailed Chinese effort to contain it.

They spoke on other issues as well, but the state media did not report about the details.

Ethiopian students studying in the epicenter of CoronaVirus, Wuhan city, were a point of discussion, according to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He tweeted:

“I am pleased to learn from President Jinping that they will be providing special care and support to Ethiopian students in China. I am proud of the work being undertaken by the Chinese Government in this regard and express gratitude for the support to Ethiopians rendered thus far.”

No Ethiopian students living in China have cases of CoronaVirus infection so far. And no confirmed cases are reported in Ethiopia either although Ethiopian Airlines continues to fly to China defying pressure from the public.

The number of infection cases in China is now over 80,000, and nearly 2000 people have died from it.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena