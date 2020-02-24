Seye Abraha on the situation in Ethiopia, his views to Eritrean poisition

Seye Abraha seems to suggest that the support that TPLF is getting Tigray is not because it is loved. He insinuated that people in the region knew that the TPLF leaders did. They are supporting them because of what they are facing.
borkena
February 24, 2020
One of the former notable leaders of Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front (TPLF) visited Tigray last week to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the organization.
In an exclusive interview with Tigray Media House, he said he was invited for the event (unclear if it was paid for trip), and that he was very happy about it.
In the interview that took well over an hour he nostalgically expressed his feeling. “TPLF used to be innovative and creative in its heyday.”
His displeasure that TPLF lost influence in central politics is apparent. “We could have gone further,” he said. The time TPLF government spent in the years after the death of Meles Zenawi to perpetuate “legacy of Meles” was wrong in his view.
Regarding the situation in the country and in Tigray region, he sounded pacifist while not dismissing the possibility of conflict it is not possible to resolve it through dialogue. “Let us give peace a chance,” is his advice – seemingly to those who seem to think that war could solve the imagined or real problems that Tigray is facing.
He pointed out, and rightly, that if conflict breaks out, it will me a major one and there will not be a winner from it, and it will be a prolonged one.
His remark could be a bit perplexing in that he said he supports what the current leadership in Tigray under Debretsion Gebremichael is doing. Yet, Debretsion is talking about an independent Tigray and that the gap between the Federal government and Tigray is widened.
Again, Seye appeared to have understood that war between Tigray and Gondar or Eritrea is undesirable and unnecessary considering shared history and values. But he left it blurry and failed to unequivocally speak out about the role of TPLF leadership in terms of creating militarism in Tigray and propagating the youth about self defense.
Finally, Seye Abraham has also remarked about Eritrean President recent remark about the dangers that ethnic politics is posing not just to Ethiopia but to the region, and that his administration will watch inactively until it affects his country.
Seye, like other TPLF leaders, saw it as an intervention in the Ethiopian situation, and that “Isaias should not give Eritreans inheritance of war as he would be passing.” Again, this sounded like a contradictory view for Seye said that “Tigray and Amhara should rather think about how to prevent the danger to the country that their grand parents paid in life.” That statement sounded like Seye understood that ethnic politics gave ground to forces with a vested political interest in weakened or even disintegrated Ethiopia.
The full interview is featured below :
Video embedded from YouTube channel of Tigray Media House
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena
Easy ‘ex-commie’, easy!!!! I can tell you this sir!!! If not for Mengistu’s ‘burn’em, kill’em policy, and if there was another pragmatic and crafty leader in the old country, this ‘ex-rebel and his ragtag bunch would never have had a chance. They would have remained just that, a small group of moths in the darkness that could have remained irrelevant. Mengistu was a sudden jackpot for this man’s group and those in Eritrea. As an ‘educated’ person he knows that very well. It was not just because he and the people from his region were naturally superior in their intellect to others in the old country but the opportune time it presented itself to them in the person of Mengistu with destructive policy and prevailing cold war. His speech is the same strain that was diagnosed in the successive leaders of this front. They think they are the know-it-all and because of that they don’t listen to other’s reasoned advice. They have stopped listening to others even their financiers in the West. We have read revelations where officials in West were heard complaining about the stubbornness of such leaders. ‘They don’t listen to what we tell them’ they had said. Now thanks to the tsunami of popular protest beginning 2016 they are driven out of town and they still don’t listen. They are still riding on the backs of the noble of Tigray and I still have hope that those proud people will show them the door sooner if not later. They just don’t listen and that is how deacons of Marx/Lenin/Mao are always are. Just bug off!!!!
The comments by Mr. Seye and all TPLF cadres show that TPLF was a one man show. When he died all the wisdom died. Not that I supported his politics in Ethiopia, but I respect his ability which he squandered for the wrong end.
Woyane and Shabiya donot like peace , they biitch all their life about Famine , about derg , about each other , about somebody …. all throughout their biitching existence because they canbnot live in peace.
. COMPLAIN COMPLAIN …Complain ,THAT’S ALL THEY DO.
Ethiopia got more serious problems now than once again get caught up in the middle of the Woyane Shabiya marriage divorce shootout drama . Their drama costed us too much in the last four decades , it got the country in the unmanageable state we are in now. It is time for these anti peace Woyane Shabiyas politics get neglected . Let them work it out on their own. We won’t give you our ear just so you complain complain and complain forever , nobody wants to hear that year after year decade after decade , biitch towards each other’s ear if you want to, see if you like it, because the rest of Ethiopians are tired of it. Abiy was raised by Woyane too that’s why he is interested in this biitching talk with Isayas , he doesn’t know any better.
Woyane and Shabiya are Biitching from day one ever since Woyane and Shabiya got formed , non stop until now, it must be a record.