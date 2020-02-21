Women Half Marathon World Record: Ethiopian Athlete Ababel Yeshaneh broke it

Yababel Yeshaneh as she cross the finishing line to break Women Half Marathon World Record. Photo credit : Faba Broadcasting Corporation

February 21, 2020

Ethiopian Athlete, Ababel Yeshaneh, breaks half marathon world record in the women’s category in Dubai. It took her 1:04:31 to cross the finishing line to win a world record time.

The previous world record in the category was set in 2017 in Valentia, Spain, when a Kenyan athlete, Joyciline Jepkosgei, clocked 1:04:51 to finish the distance.

It means that Ababel Yeshaneh has improved the record by twenty seconds. According to a report by Runners World, Ababel Yeshaneh is collecting over $100,000 in prizes.

“I didn’t imagine this result… I am a world record holder!” she told World Athletics as reported by Runners World.

Kenyan athletes finished second and third in the Ras Al Khaimah event in the United Arab Emirates.

Kenyan Athletes have also secured fourth and fifth places while Ethiopian athlete Yalemzerf Tilahun 6th.

In the men’s category, Ethiopian Athlete Mule Wasihun finished third in 59 minutes and 47 seconds. Kenyans athletes won titles in the race, finishing first and second.







