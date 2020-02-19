borkena

February 19, 2020

Leader of Balderas party, Eskinder Nega, traveled to Bahir Dar and Gondar this past week.

His critics try to put him in negative light in connection with why he was escorted by armed men in Amhara region. Eskinder explains it in the video below (in Amharic)

Video: embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







