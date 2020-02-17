Jawar Mohammed says “I’m OLF’s child”

borkena

There has been rumors that Jawar Mohammed, radical ethnic Oromo nationalists who managed to create hundreds of thousands of followers from unemployed and gullible youth, was not in good terms with Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

Perhaps his decision to join Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) explains that to some extent.

In an interview with local Amharic Newspaper, Addis Adamas, he reportedly said that he is OLF’s child while he is still a member of OFC. Take a listen to Andafta media audio below.

Audio file : embedded from Adafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the audio







