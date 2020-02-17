Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman

Eritrean President led a delegation to Saudi Arabia to strengthen “bilateral ties” between the two countries.

borkena

February 9, 2020

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki is in Saudi Arabia for three days working visit. Eritrea’s Ministry of Information announced on Monday that the President left Asmara in the morning on Monday.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia initiated the visit. Eritrea’s Foreign Minister, Osman Saleh, and Yemane Gebreab, who is is an adviser to the Eritrean President have accompanied the President to Saudi Arabia.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh Region, and other Saudi Senior government officials greeted Isaias Afeworki upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The President met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in the capital of the Kingdom, Riyadh, on Monday in the afternoon.

According to Eritrea’s Ministry of Information, the purpose of his trip is to discuss “strengthening bilateral relations as well as on regional and global issues of interest to the two countries.”

“King Salman also applauded Eritrea’s role for peace & regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa & the Red Sea,” Yemane GebreMeskel, the Minister, tweeted on Monday.

King Salman also applauded Eritrea’s role for peace & regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa & the Red Sea. pic.twitter.com/rcd2PDdfZ0 — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) February 17, 2020

Isaias thanked Saudi Arabia for “solidarity with Eritrea.” He also said that “Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region have primary responsibility for peace and development of the neighbourhood.”

President Isaias Afwerki on his part thanked King Salman & the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their solidarity with Eritrea and added that Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region have primary responsibility for peace and development of the neighbourhood pic.twitter.com/1gmOEsBeG0 — Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) February 17, 2020

Last month, Eritrea issued a statement condemning what it called “condescending narrative” from gulf region regarding the peace process between Ethiopia and Eritrea.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena