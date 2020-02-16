Over 10,000 Ethiopians to get residence permit in the United Arab Emirates

Photo credit : Office of the Prime Minister

borkena

February 16, 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was in the United Arab Emirates for three days of the official working visit. He met with the country’s top officials, including UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Hon. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The situation of Ethiopians in the country was as mong top agenda item discussed during meetings with UAE officials, the office of the prime minister announced.

The discussion has led to an offer from UAE. According to Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), UAE immigration is to grant residence permits to over ten thousand Ethiopians living in the country.

Furthermore, the government of the UAE agreed to give a plot of land for Ethiopian Christians to be used for the construction of a church and a school for children of Ethiopian descent.

However, Ethiopians in social media who claim to have information about the plots of land offered to Ethiopians say leaders of the church have been working diligently regularly appealing to authorities in UAE and that the prime minister’s contribution to the issue is negligible.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena