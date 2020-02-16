Meet the blind horse racing man in Enjibara,Ethiopia

borkena

February 16, 2020

Enjibara’s Awi horse racing association celebrated its 80th year this year. Hundreds of horse riders compete in during the event. The event is now attracting thousands of local tourists.

In this year’s show a talented young man who is visually impaired is featured. Not only he rides but he wins race. His name is Addis Sewunet. Asked if he had any accident in the past during horse riding, he said he did not have any.

Watch the video below (in Amharic)

Video : embedded from Nahoo TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screen shot from the video







