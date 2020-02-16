borkena

February 16, 2020

This week, the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced the date for the national election. The Board’s election schedule indicates that campaigns are supposed to take place between May 13 and May 27 of this.

However, an informal election campaign like political activity has been going on for several weeks now, especially in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

Political pundits say the region is going to be an intense political contest as there are several contending ethnic Oromo nationalist parties.

Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), undeniably in the heavyweight list of ethnic Oromo nationalist parties, is the first party to carry out political rallies.

The ruling party, now rebranded as Prosperity Party, seems to be responding to it. This past week, there were two pro-Abiy Ahmed political rallies in Jimma city alone. The town is close to the birthplace of Abiy Ahmed, Beshasha.

Today, there was another rally in west Hararge, in the southeastern part of Ethiopia. Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Sunday that there was a demonstration in two towns in support of Prosperity Party (PP).

Similar rallies were organized in Somali region of Ethiopia.







