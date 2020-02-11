Ethiopian Prim Minister Abiy Ahmed’s supporters in Jimma opposed what they call hate speech from Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC) party leader – Merera Gudia.

The Protest in Jimma. Photo credit : VOA Amharic

February 9, 2020

Tens of thousands of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s supporters took to the street in Jimma, a city located 350 kilometers south of the capital Addis Ababa.

Tsehay Dame, Voice of America Amharic service reporter, said that street running was organized in the city.

Pro- Abiy Ahmed Protestors accuse the leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress, Merara Gudina, of the slur and hate speech directed against people in the Jimma area.

They say Merara said, “it is only the land that is good about Jimma. No People in there.”

But the leader of OFC denies the allegation. He momentarily resigned from ethnic politics and took refuge in his socialist political background. “I was a socialist,” He said. I can not insult anyone, let alone Oromo people.

The protestors also alleged that prime minister Abiy Ahmed is personally insulted because of his identity (Abiy Ahmed was born and grew up in the Jimma area of Ethiopia.)

They say Abiy Ahmed was insulted as “bastard” by Merera Gudina, but again he denies it.

Oromo Federalist Congress has planned a political campaign in Jimma, but the protestors seem to see that as undesirable unless the leaders apologize to the people of Jimma.

In late December 2019, radical ethnic Oromo nationalist activist Jawar Mohammed announced that he joined Merera Gudina’s party. National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) was demanding OFC to produce evidence that Jawar has an Ethiopian citizenship. In response, Jawar said that he has initiated a process to renounce his US citizenship.







