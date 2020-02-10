Huge skilled man power and extensive market in Ethiopia constitutes an investment opportunity, says Trudeau

Prime Minister Trudeau leaves for Senegal from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa. Ethiopian FM Gedu Andargachew sees him off. Photo credit : FBC

February 10, 2020

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concluded a three days visit to Ethiopia on Monday.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew greeted Trudeau at Bole International Airport as the latter headed to his next stop in Africa, Senegal where he would meet with the country’s president Macky Sall.

During his stay in the country, he had a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde.

Apart from Ethiopian authorities, he met with outgoing African Union (AU) Chairman President Abdul-Fetah al-Sisi of Egypt, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat and Somalian President, Mohamed Farmaajo.

He tweeted :

Canada has one of the world’s largest Somali diaspora communities, and the people-to-people ties between our two countries run deep. Today, I met with President @M_Farmaajo and talked about building on those ties, increasing economic cooperation, and more: https://t.co/2h2uCuJHJS pic.twitter.com/IGCND5Fg1q — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 9, 2020

State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Monday that Trudeau told journalists in Addis Ababa that his three days working visit in Ethiopia was a success.

He also said that he has learned what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been doing to transform Ethiopia and that Canada shares the “Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s vision.”

“Canada is ready to work in partnership with Ethiopia in capacity building and in the economic sector,” FBC cited the Canadian Prime Minister as saying.

He also told reporters that Ethiopia has skilled human resources and extensive market opportunity for an investment. What we see in Addis Ababa alone is evident for that, he added.

However, he warned that it is impossible to think about success without genuine and equal opportunity for every citizen.

According to CBC News, Trudeau pledged $10 million in funding for women empowerment programs and an investment agreement with Ethiopia.

“Canada and Ethiopia are about to start negotiating a Foreign Investment Protection Agreement,” Trudeau said as reported by CBC.

Existing trade relation between the two countries is small. In 2018, the two ways volume of trade between the two counties was only $170 million; of course, the bulk of it was Canadian export to Ethiopia.

Canada and Ethiopia will jointly organize a conference on technology free from pollution in Addis Ababa some next year.







