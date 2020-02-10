Photo credit : FBC

borkena

February 9, 2020

Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC) reported on Monday that a desert locust is hitting the southern part of the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia again.

The region’s agricultural and rural development director, Ato Mebrahtom Gebrkidan, said the locust reappeared since Friday evening. It came from the neighboring Amhara region of Ethiopia, he said, according to Fana Broadcasting Corporation (FBC).

He said it could damage crops, grasses for cattle as well as trees. Information is disseminated to all areas in the Tigray region. His office made a call to people from all walks of life to participate in the eradication campaign so that it could be done away with within the shortest possible time.

Meanwhile, The Ethiopian Government, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the African Union Commission jointly issued a statement on Monday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa regarding the danger that desert locust is posing in the Ethiopian region.

They said unless it is controlled, the problem could expand to Eritrea, Sudan, and Uganda in the region.

Maria Helena Semedo, Deputy Director of FAO, pleaded to wealthier countries to strengthen support countries in their effort to contain eradicate the problem.

The desert locust outbreak happened at a time when Ethiopia is acting to lessen the impacts of drought, state minister in the ministry of Agriculture, Gebreegziabhier Gebreyohannes said.

Currently, over 130 experts are deployed in the country as part of the effort to spray affected areas using planes.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena