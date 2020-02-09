Sri Lanka : The Embassy of Ethiopia organized a Business Forum in Colombo

Photo credit : Ethiopian Embassy in New Delhi

Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

New Delhi

February 9, 2020

The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in collaboration with the Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Colombo organized a business forum on 6th February, 2020 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The business forum was attended by more than 45 business people of Sri Lanka from various sectors who have an interest to know more about the investment, trade and tourism opportunities of Ethiopia. Ambassador Sumith Dassanayake, Director General of Africa Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka also attended the business forum and conveyed his remarks to the participants.

On the event, Her Excellency Ambassador Tizita Mulugeta welcomed the participants and stressed that Ethiopia presents huge untapped and unexplored investment and trade opportunities in the areas of agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, horticulture, power, information technology, mining, textile and garments and tourism. Her Excellency also highlighted the various economic reforms including the home-grown economic reforms which are undertaken by the Ethiopian government and invited Sri Lankan companies and business firms to establish their presence in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Sumith Dassanayake, Director General of Africa Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka in his opening remarks stated that Ethiopia and Sri Lanka have a strong and cordial relationship starting from 1972. The Ambassador underlines that Ethiopia is one of the best destinations of investment and recommended Sri Lankan business people to deeply look into the untapped potential of the country.

Detailed power point showcasing was presented by the Embassy on the foreign direct investment potential of Ethiopia, the huge domestic market, availability of regional and continental market accesses to COMESA, AfCFTA, AGOA and EBA, availability of labour force, attractive incentives, the strategic location of Ethiopia and easy connectivity to many countries through Ethiopian Air Lines.

Finally, the participants raised various questions and clear replies were given by Her Excellency Ambassador Tizita and diplomats of the Embassy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia

Spokesperson Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia







