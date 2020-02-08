Tesfaye Gebre – What do you know about him? Must watch video

borkena

February 8, 2020

Many Ethiopians seem to be familiar with several timeless pieces of Tesfaye Gebre ‘s music. However, not much is known about his life. He died sometime in 1982 in Italy and was buried there.

The following interview with Markos Tegyibelu, an Ethiopian living in Seattle who spent a great deal of time and energy to find out about the life of Tesfaye Gebre, is very revealing. Watch it.







