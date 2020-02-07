borkena

February 7, 2020

Take a listen to Daniel Kibret’s latest remarks. He employed an Ethiopian proverb in his remark : “and meri mekariun kalsema kale ande amet aygezam.” It translates to “a leader who does not listen to his advisers can not reign more than a year.”

Video : embedded from Adafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







