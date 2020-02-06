U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Ethiopia

Ethiopian FM Gedu (left) and Mike Pompeo (R). Photo from Pompeo Twitter Page

February 6, 2020

The U.S. Department of State disclosed on Wednesday that the U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will be traveling to seven countries, including Ethiopia, in three continents.

He will be visiting Ethiopia between February 17 and 19.

During his visit, he will hold talks with President Sahle-Work Zewde and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. As well, during his stay, he is scheduled to meet with the Chairperson of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Apart from Ethiopia, he will be traveling to Germany, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

Regional security and support to “Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reform agenda,” are among the key agenda items of discussion when he meets with Ethiopia’s top officials.

Although not disclosed by the Department of State, Ethiopian political observers speculate that negotiation of the Ethiopian Dam might also be an agenda item during the discussion with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Alleged pressure from the United States of America and the World Bank in the negotiation of Ethiopian Dam has alarmed a considerable number of Ethiopians that the U.S. is primarily interested in making Egypt happy at the expense of Ethiopia.







