February 5, 2020

Riot police shot and killed two followers of Ethiopian Orthodox Church in 22 area of Addis Ababa last night.

It happened after followers of the church resisted a force deployed to demolish a church around 1 a.m. local time.

Acting mayor of the city, Takele Uma, said it is under investigation to determine who ordered the deployment of the riot police. That is his way of saying he did not order it.

In the morning, he visited the home of the mother who lost her son.

