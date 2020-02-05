The late Abadi Hadis during race. Photo credit : EBC

borkena

February 5, 2020

Ethiopian Athlete Abadi Hadis dies at 22, Ethiopian Athletics Federation disclosed on Wednesday.

He has been getting medical help as an inpatient at Hayder Hospital in Mekelle, northern Ethiopia, for an unspecified illness.

He passed away in hospital on the evening of February 4, 2020.

Born on February 4, 1998, in Maychew region of Tigray, in the Endamehoni locality, he started his early athletics life in his birthplace. Unclear at what age he started. Later, he joined Maychew Athletics training center.

Soon after he completed his training in the center, he joined the Trans-Ethiopia sports club as an athlete, and he remained with the club until his death.

He won medals for his country during his short life.

In 2017, he won a bronze medal for Ethiopia at the World Cross Country Championship in Kampala, Uganda. In the same year, he finished seventh in the 10000 meters World Athletics Championship in London.

During 2019 All African Games in Rabat, Morocco, he finished 7th in men’s 10000 meters race in a time of 28፡27.38

He will be buried in his home town in Tigray.

Borkena team would like to express heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of athlete Abadi Hadis.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena