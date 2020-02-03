Details of Egypt-U.S. Collusion against Ethiopia on Grand Renaissance Dam

From S.W.

February 3, 2020

Hello,

There has been something going on behind the scenes of the GERD debate which is not well known to the public.The U.S. and Egypt were in collusion from the start, and there is another party aside from Sudan.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was assigned as an “observer” to the dispute by Israel.

Israel borders Egypt to the west. Any disruption to Egypt’s water supply sends tens of millions of refugees to Israel.

Without this context, you couldn’t understand Trump’s involvement. Trump’s biggest political sponsor is Israel.This is why Trump supports dictator Sisi, not the other way around, and is making threats he’ll follow through on.

There is a real solution, but the Ethiopian government is not yet geo-strategically competent. And Cyril Ramaphosa won’t help.He is not neutral to the debate. South Africa has a large U.S., U.K., and Israeli business lobby, to which Cyril bows on his knees.

Regards.

S.W.

