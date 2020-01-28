TAF Oil to supply aviation fuel to Ethiopian Airlines

Source : TAF Oil

January 28, 2020

TAF oil inaugurated on Tuesday a 450 birr worth of oil depot in the capital Addis Ababa.

The installation is located within the premises of Ethiopian Airlines and is said to have a capacity of holding up to six million liters of fuel.

It took the company two years to complete the construction.

TAF Oil will supply Ethiopian Airlines and other airlines with a destination in Addis Ababa with aviation oil.

Tinsae Aklilu, the president, said that the company created 350 jobs for citizens, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC)

Based on information from TAF Oil website, the locally owned company was established in 2010 and entered into business in 2011.

