U.S. Embassy and Ethiopian Airlines Hosts a Classical piano concert and New Album Release

US Embassy Addis Ababa

January 27, 2020

The U.S. Embassy in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines and Pianist Girma Yifrashewa is hosting a classical piano concert entitled “Bringing Cultures’ featuring classical pianist Girma Yifrashewa. He’ll be releasing his new album entitled “Banjo” at the Skylight Hotel.

U.S. Embassy, EAL and Girma Yifrashewa will brief the media about the event.

You are invited to attend press conference:

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 10:00am

Venue: Skylight Hotel

RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (0911 50 9522) or Yohannes Gezahegn (091 151 2227)







