January 24, 2020

Four policemen and two youth, all unidentified at this writing, are wounded in West Shoa, in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

According to a report by Voice of America Amharic Service, it happened following a clash between police and youth groups in Ejaji town.

An eye witness who identified himself as Motuma Negassa said, “Youth Group who were returning from Kanazegelila celebration on January 21 clashed with police.

They reportedly attacked a fenced area leased for future gas station construction. They did so to manifest protest that the government should not allow construction of a gas station near a place where Meskel celebration, one of the biggest Ethiopian Orthodox Church open-air religious celebrations, takes place.

Police arrived on the scene following the incident. And police shot a young man who was said to be trying to calm the confrontation between the police and youth.

The brother of the young man, who spoke to VOA Amharic on condition of anonymity, arrived at the scene to take care of his wounded brother, but he too is shot in the leg.

Police authorities in the town allege that three priests were instigating violence. The priests are in custody.

Police have also arrested 50 youths, apparently among those protesting

VOA Amharic cited members of the Ethiopian Orthodox church’s diocese in the region as saying that they are aware of the situation. They believe that the issue could be resolved peacefully.

There was a clash in Harar and Dire Dawa during this year’s Epiphany celebration.







