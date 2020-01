borkena

January 24, 2020

Dawit Tsige ‘s much awaited music is finally released this year. It took four years, according to Balageru organizer Abraham Woldie.

Video : embedded from Balageru TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







