Addis Ababa City Council has approved appointments for nineteen senior level administrative positions

Swearing in ceremony after Addis Ababa city council approved the appointment. Photo credit : Addis Ababa City Administration

borkena

By Staff Writer

January 24, 2020

Addis Ababa City Council approved 19 appointments on Friday for senior-level positions in the administration. Seventy-nine members of the council voted in favor of it. There were four “Nay” and seven abstaining votes, state-run Ethiopian News Agency reported.

The lists of people who were approved for different positions are as follows:

Endawork Abte – coordinator for gov’t service delivery institutions in the city Senait Damtew – Housing Development office head Nejiba Akmel – Finance office head Shisema Gebreselassie – Revenu office head Abdulkadir Mohammed – Attorney general for the city Ephrah Ali – Culture and Tourism Bureau head Hailu Lule- Public Service office head Zelalem Muleta – Education Bureau office Demelash Kebede – Construction office head Sitotaw Takele – Transport Office head Negash Bacha – Land Development and Management office head Yimer Kebede – Job creation and enterprise office head Mekonnen Tefera – Labour and Social Affairs Bureau Abdulfetah Yusuf – Trade office head Adugna Debela – Peace and Security office head Abraham Tadesse – Youth volunteer Coordination office Waquma Abebe – Commissioner for Plan Commission Tamrat Dilla – Commissioner for Investment Commission Tazer Gebreegziabher – Industry Office head

Takele Uma, the acting mayor who proposed appointments to the council, is not an elected member of it. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed him to the position in July 2018, months after what was then the ruling coalition, EPRDF, picked the former to replace Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegne in the wake of widespread protests in the country.

In a related development, the City administration passed a decision on Friday to establish an Agency for Students’ feeding. When set, it leads students’ feeding programs in public schools in the capital Addis Ababa and ladies sanitary pads.

While the agency is accountable to the acting mayor, Takele Uma, it will have a board drawn from different sections of residents in the city.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena