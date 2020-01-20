Mindaralew Zewdie new interview with EBC

borkena
January 20, 2020
In his latest interview with state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), Mindaralew Zewdie discusses his latest book Ye’ewuket Adfilot
He said it reflects on the education system in Ethiopia since after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) introduced the education policy that brought about disaster to the quality of education in Ethiopia.
Watch his interview below ( in Amharic)
Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena