Mindaralew Zewdie new interview with EBC

borkena

January 20, 2020

In his latest interview with state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), Mindaralew Zewdie discusses his latest book Ye’ewuket Adfilot

He said it reflects on the education system in Ethiopia since after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) introduced the education policy that brought about disaster to the quality of education in Ethiopia.

Watch his interview below ( in Amharic)

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena