Ethiopia,Djibouti border administration joint meeting in Jijiga completed

By Staff Writer

January 17, 2020

Ethio-Djibouti Border Administrators joint meeting which has been underway for three days in Jijiga, seat of Ethiopia Somali regional government, is completed on Friday.

The meeting discussed border security issues and human trafficking among other things.

Senior government officials and military officers from both countries have attended the joint meeting, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency

In a weekly brief the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Nebiyat Getachew, said :

“…the 26th Ethio-Djibouti Border Administrators joint meeting in its biannual conference held in Jigjiga, Somali Regional State on 14-17 January has successfully addressed ways to tackle human trafficking, strengthen security and improve transportation facilities between the two countries.”







