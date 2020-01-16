borkena

January 16, 2020

Ethiopian FM, Gedu Andargachew and Water, and Irrigation Minister , Seleshi Bekele had a press conference at the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington a day after a consensus is reached regarding the filling and operation of the Ethiopian Dam.

Following disclosure of the contents of the agreement, which is not yet final, an overwhelming number of Ethiopians have expressed anger and disappointment claiming the agreement has protected Egyptian interest rather than Ethiopia.

In the video below, credit goes to VOA Amharic service, Ethiopian FM Gedu Andargachew and, Water and Irrigation Minister Seleshi Bekele rebut the narrative that Ethiopia has compromised its position. They also said that painting Ethiopia’s bargaining power in a negative light could have a negative impact in the future.

Watch :

Video credit : VOA Amharic

Cover Photo : screenshot from video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena