Ethiopia’s Federal Supreme Court officials say election related cases need to get quick ruling which entails a special arrangement.

Supreme Court authorities disusing court arrangement for rulings on election related cases. Source : FBC

borkena

By Staff Writer

January 16, 2020

Ethiopia’s Federal Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will see cases related to the upcoming general election in the country, and it will be quick without compromising quality.

President of the Supreme court, Meaza Ashenafi, said that she held consultation with the leaders of the three courts on ways of service delivery related to election cases in court based on election and related laws.

According to a report by state affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), it was reflected during the consultation that cases related to election need quick ruling.

It is also reflected that Courts could not give quick ruling to election related cases if the cases are seen the the regular court service delivery – the reason that necessitated to see cases pertinent to the election in a special way. And preparation is underway for it.

National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has announced on Wednesday August 16, 2020 as a tentative date for voting – a decision that has drawn criticism from some opposition groups one grounds that the month is Ethiopia’s rainy season and not convenient for voting.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena