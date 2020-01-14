borkena

Nigussu Tilahun, Press Secretariat in the Office of the Prime minister, says the problem that Ethiopia is facing now is was planted more than two decades ago.

Take a listen to a reportage from Andafta Media below.

Video/Audio : Embedded from Andafta Media YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the audio/ video







