Ethiopian PM responds to Donald Trump’s claim about Nobel Peace Prize

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed. Credit : OPM

January 13, 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reportedly responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion he should have won the Nobel Peace Prize for saving a country by avoiding war.

During an official working visit to South Africa, a journalist working for state media reportedly asked Abiy in Pretoria what he has to say about Trump’s claim.

“Donald Trump’s question regarding the Nobel Peace Prize should be presented to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee; I have no idea how they select a winner,” Abiy is cited as saying.

He also said that the effort he did was to bring about peace to the region, not to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

It was during an election campaign in Toledo, Ohio, that Trump said he should have won the prize without directly naming Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He said “I made a deal, I saved a country, and I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country. I said, ‘what, did I have something do with it?'”







