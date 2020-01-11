borkena

January 11, 2020

Tripartite talk on the operation and filling of the Ethiopian Dam has failed after Egypt cam up with a new position in the final round of the negotiation which took place in Addis Ababa this week.

This time around Egypt claimed that the dam should be filled in 12 to 21 years which Ethiopia rejected.

It is clear that Egypt knows Ethiopia would not accept the proposal.

Andaafta media has prepared the following reportage (in Amharic)

Video : Embedded from Andafta media

Cover photo : screenshot from video