borkena
January 11, 2020
Tripartite talk on the operation and filling of the Ethiopian Dam has failed after Egypt cam up with a new position in the final round of the negotiation which took place in Addis Ababa this week.
This time around Egypt claimed that the dam should be filled in 12 to 21 years which Ethiopia rejected.
It is clear that Egypt knows Ethiopia would not accept the proposal.
Andaafta media has prepared the following reportage (in Amharic)
Video : Embedded from Andafta media
Cover photo : screenshot from video
Do not believe the hype!
The naming Great Ethiopian Reneisance Dam holds too much false hope as the name Prosperity gives too much false hope also .
Ethiopian biggest dam maybe is the correct name,just the words or concepts revival /reneissance being put in the naming makes all foreign parties involved extra concerned ,plus million soldiers will be sent was said by the so called commander in chief recently as if million people really need to be mobilized over this dam , diaspora dollar foreign currency was needed badly so this dam was initially given exaggerated name , besides that it is false hope , electricity is the least of the worries for Ethiopia .
All this revival talk on Ethiopian side makes the whole world wonder if Ethiopia have plans to cut the water completely , because if not that what is this talk about great reneisance with million soldiers being sent , what for?
Million soldiers are not in beef with anyone , no need for all that talk.
Unrealistic expectations had quited down silencing Ethiopians about the ridiculous ethnic constitution that is put in place, many prefer just to annoy the “Amara” who they finally claim to break using Zenawism constitution methods , they claim Amara Menilik had burried Ethiopia for the longest and with this signature dam breaking Amaras legacy Ethiopia will soon get revived from where the country was burried by the Amara “hegemony”. TPLF wants to prove so much that it revived Ethiopia , TPLF’s need to prove revival doesn’t mean million soldiers need to be sent over the simplest things , it is not worth it , looking back at it Badmes war was not worth it also , it is just too much hype for nothing . Hype is not being given where it is needed .
Misplaced hype is false hope especially in Ethiopia’s context where misplacing hype is being a norm.