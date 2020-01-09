Ethiopia’s higher education ministry removes Dire Dawa University President

Dire Dawa University president is notified about his removal from position just a days after the senate passed decision punishing students linked to insecurity problem in the country

Yared Mamo. Photo credit : DW Amharic

borkena

January 9, 2020

Yared Mamo, President of Dire Dawa University is removed from the position, DW Amharic reported on Thursday. The source said that no reason is mentioned for his removal but it is speculated that it could be related to the violence in the university. He has served in the role for two years.

Two students have been killed in the university during this academic year.

Dechassa Ganfure, the University’s Public Relation Head, told DW Amharic that a letter from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education which was apparently received at Dire Dawa University on Wednesday removed the president from his position but no specific reason is given.

Dr. Hubah Adem, Vice President for academic affairs at the university, is named as acting president in addition to his current role.

The University community is notified about leadership changes in the University.

On January 6, 20120, the University’s senate passed decision to dismiss two students and suspend fifteen other students for two and three years in connection with security problem created in the university. The senate is also looking into the cases of 69 other students, and said that it will announce decision about it.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena