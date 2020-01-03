Chinese Firm to Install Modern Traffic Control Systems in Ethiopia’s Capital

borkena

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

January 3, 2020

(ADDIS ABABA) – Ethiopia on Wednesday signed an agreement with a Chinese giant company to construct a modern traffic control center in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, this is according to the Addis Ababa City Press Secretariat.

The agreement was signed yesterday between Addis Ababa City administration’s Construction Bureau and the Chinese Communications and Construction Company (CCCC).

The center, due to be built at a cost of 831 million birr is expected to carry out traffic data collection, regulate duration of traffic lights and adjust various traffic flow measures according to traffic flow.

It is also said to assist drivers with an early warning of traffic congestion across the city and thereby would allow them to look for alternative routes.

The system further identifies drivers who violate traffic laws, and reports traffic accident and safety information to the relevant legal traffic entities in a timely manner.

Upon completion, the new project is believed to greatly ease traffic flow burdens and increasing congestion across the city.

The Traffic Control Center has four floors below: In addition to the Traffic Control Center, it includes information processing units, crime and accident prevention offices, and various service centers.

The center is equipped with the latest technologies and infrastructure to provide a variety of services.

Borkena has learnt that, construction of the new modern traffic control center is slated for completion within18 months.

Introduction of these technology are believed to highly ease traffic congestion across the capital.

The system will further ease the manually done duties of traffic policemen through the control room rather than junctions.







