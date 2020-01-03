Abiy Ahmed’s speech to Addis Ababa youth about his Prosperity Party

borkena

January 3, 2020

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attended the last day of what looked like unofficial election campaign organized to engage Addis Ababa youth. His party was recognized by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia only a few weeks ago.

In his speech on Wednesday at the Millennium Hall, he said the thoughts and practices of Prosperity Party are unbeatable in Ethiopia for the coming 40 or 50 years.

Watch his speech below ( in Amharic)

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporation YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena