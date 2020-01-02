Ermias Amelga /Addis Fortune

January 2, 2019

STILL IN PRISON ONE YEAR AFTER BEING ARRESTED AND

DENIED BAIL DESPITE ANY EVIDENCE OF COMMITTING A CRIME

-Background

On January 9, 2019, Federal investigators have arrested Ermyas Amelga, Diaspora returnee and former investment banker, founder of Access Real Estate, Zemen Bank, in connection with an ongoing corruption probe on the former executive of Metals & Engineering Corporation (METEC). Ermyas was arrested on suspicion of transferring the former Imperial Hotel to METEC for 72 million Br, without a proper procurement process. Ermyas appeared before the 10th Criminal Bench of the Federal High Court on Friday, January 11, along with other senior executives of METEC.

-Arrest

on False Grounds and Misleading Charges

The facts indicate that Ermyas arrest

itself was made on inaccurate premises.

Charges against him claim that government has suffered a loss of 20

million birr (again ignoring accurate purchase and sales price and VAT

charges). Also ignoring fact that due to escalating real estate prices, the

current value of Imperial Hotel is now estimated to be over 300 million birr.

In response to the charge that he brought a

hotel for 60 million birr and sold it for 72 million birr, resulting in a 20

million birr loss to government, Ermyas has said in court, that there is always this consistent omission of the

sales figure breakdown by police/prosecutors

to exaggerate the sales price and strengthen the case against him. The

difference in sales price is due to VAT

and interest payments, for which there is evidence.

Ermyas explained in court, as CEO of Access

Real Estate (ARE), he sold Imperial

Hotel, previously purchased from Asfaw

Tefera’s family, for 60 million

birr (47 million cash and 13 million to

cover existing hotel debt) to METEC, in 2013, for 61.2 million birr (net of VAT). There was also a payment plan

included to be implemented over an 18 month period. After including 2.5 million

birr in bank interest payments, there is

actually a loss of 1.2 million birr to ARE/Ermyas on the sale. Again actual

sales price to METEC was 61.2 million, and

then 10.8 million was added for VAT, bringing the total sales price to

METEC to 72 million birr.

-Ermyas’s

Lawyer’s Response

(i) The

charges made against Ermyas are under criminal legislation codes 111 and 112

but they don’t provide the evidence for these charges. There is no reference to

the time and place where the alleged crimes took place. There is also no

explanation how the alleged crimes directly or indirectly took place took place

as required by criminal code 32 (1);

(i) – Ethiopia operates a free market

economy. What is the barometer that the Attorney General is using when he is

charging Ermyas with selling the hotel at an exorbitant price? One can’t be

charged with corruption for selling a property at a higher price than was

purchased. The sale was taken in an open and transparent manner. Before the property was fully transferred

to ARE, METEC stepped in and purchased

it directly from the original owner representative. This means that Ermyas, representing ARE, was removed from this

transaction.

(iii) – Knowing that the final sale was

between METEC and the original property owner, Asfaw Terefe, the Attorney

General should not try and make Ermyas

legally accountable for this transaction and cannot cite him as guilty for any crime under legislation they have cited.

(iv) – Since it is not a crime to sell property registered under ones name/company’s name and the Attorney General’s office has no evidence to support the charges they

have made, the court should dismiss the

charges they made and release Ermyas.

-Denial

of Bail

Ermyas’s lawyer has appealed to the Supreme

Court for bail rights, only to be told, that the District Attorney A may link the case to possible corruption activities

so bail can’t be allowed.

How is it that one of the METEC officials

originally part of the group, charges is

quietly acquitted while defendants like, Ermyas, simple business man, arrested

without any evidence, cannot even be

allowed bail rights?

UPDATE ON ERMYAS’S CASE

-Regression

of the Judicial Process

On December 27, 2019. Ermyas and lawyer

appeared in court, nearly a year after being in jail. The court, in July had

asked for almost 3 months to deliberate and provided a verdict on Tikemt (October)

20. Since then they asked for two extensions, on December 27, when they had

promised to make a final decision, AGAIN they asked for a month extension, with

a list of reports that they needed.

Some

of the data relates to, again, the building assessment of Imperial Hotel-

(assessment was provided 5-6 months ago). The judges had almost 5 months to

raise these questions, why at the time of verdict is this being asked? It was clear that this information was missing when witness cross

examination (in Ermyas case, mostly property valuation experts) was taking

place back in July.

In addition, a lot of the additional data

they are requesting does not even relate

to Ermyas’s case. Given the strategy to annex him to the 10 METEC officials- he

will again be dragged along with them…These actions demonstrate a deliberate

strategy to drag out the judicial process ensuring Ermyas gets dragged on with

the lawsuits against the 10 other defendants.

QUESTIONS

THAT NEED AN URGENT RESPONSE

-Why is a simple hotel sale (Actually

resulting in a net loss to Access Real Estate) treated as a crime on par with charges leveled at high level

METEC officials accused of billion dollar corruption activities, without any

evidence?

-Why

is Ermyas Amelga still kept in jail, denied bail, one year later, WITH THESE

VAGUE, UNSUBSTANTIATED CHARGES?

-Is

there a strategy to keep him in jail while the other 10 cases are being

processed?

-What

is behind this continuing miss-carriage of justice- in this era of democratic

reform?

IS UPHOLDING HUMAN RIGHTS IN THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM

NOT PART OF ETHIOPIA CURRENT REFORM PROGRAM?

JUSTICE DELAYED IS JUSTICE DENIED!

THIS CASE REPRESENTS A RED FLAG FOR POTENTIAL

INVESTORS DIASPORA OR OTHERWISE:

PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK!

WE DEMAND THE IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ERMYAS AMELGA

THIS STATEMENT IS PREPARED BY SUPPORTERS OF ERMYAS AMELGA







