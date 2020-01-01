Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund approves various projects

borkena

January 1, 2019

The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Board of Directors announced on Tuesday that it has approved funding for numerous projects in Ethiopia.

The Board of Directors sent a press release. You may read full contents of it below :

PRESS RELEASE

ETHIOPIAN DIASPORA TRUST FUND (EDTF) BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES SHORTLISTED PROJECT PROPOSALS

Addis Ababa: 31 December 2019

The Board of Directors of the Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund (BoD-EDTF) is pleased to announce the completion of project proposal reviews. The Ethiopian Diaspora Trust Fund Secretariat (EDTF-Sec) coordinated the project review process following receipt of over 300 project proposals in mid-September 2019.

The 22 shortlisted projects identified below will undergo a final implementation capacity assessment and budget review focusing on organizational resources, management and effectiveness to deliver on proposed project outcomes.

Project proposals were reviewed by volunteer Ethiopian experts in a variety of fields recruited from Ethiopia and the global Ethiopian Diaspora community. These experts were organized in 26 Project Review Teams (PRTs), each team consisting of panels of 3 members. The PRTs reviewed and ranked each proposal according to criteria set for proposal submissions. After the PRTs performed a full review of 242 proposals, 68 were found to meet the established criteria, out of which the Secretariat presented 22 projects to the Board of Directors for their consideration and approval.

Among the key proposal evaluation criteria included is the sustainability of the proposed project, potential impact, relevance, scalability, innovation and creativity, cost efficiency (value for money), accountability, transparency and communication. Regional equity was also taken into consideration in deciding the short-listed applicants.

Ato Zafu Eyesuswork Zafu, Chairman of EDTF Board of Directors said, “Thanks to the relentless effort of the Board of Directors, Advisory Council, Volunteers, and the Secretariat, the initial project review process has been completed successfully and qualified projects that meet EDTF’s publicly announced project selection criteria and scoring system have been shortlisted. These approved projects will be advanced for an assessment by an independent consultant for their Organizational Capacity and Budget Proposal before the final grantees are identified”.

Ato Zafu affirmed, “It is with full confidence that I confirm to all stakeholders that all the donated funds will be fairly allocated among projects selected through a transparent and comprehensive review process for its critical need, project design, the practicality of implementation and financial soundness”. The 22 shortlisted projects in no chronological order are:

Korah Great Hope Charity Organization (KGHCO) on Water and Sanitation

Hygiene and sanitation promotion at Woreda 01 of Kolfe Keraniyo

Hiwot Integrated Development Organization (HIDO) on Education

Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Services for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC)

Organization for Women in Self Employment (WISE) on Women Employment

Enhancing the employ-ability and competitiveness of underprivileged young and adult women in Addis Ababa

Federation of Ethiopian National Associations of Persons with Disabilities – FENAPD on Women & Youth & Rehabilitation

Improving the livelihood of women and youth with disability, Addis Ababa, Oromia, SNNPR, Amhara, and Tigray

Beza Posterity Development Organization on Child Protection

Collaborative and Indigenous Action to Prevent Child Marriage and FGM (CIAPCm) in the Afar Region

Pro Development Network on Water Sanitation and Hygiene

Promotion of safe Water Supply, Hygiene and Sanitation for Hard- to -reach Communities Using renewable energy in Afar and Tigray Region

Organization for Rehabilitation and Development in Amhara (ORDA) on Water and Sanitation

Yilmana Densa WASH Project

Help for Persons with Disabilities-Organization (HPD-O) on Education

Build the fulfilling capacity of special needs education units in selected primary schools for the provision of specialized services for neglected children with disabilities to be effectively and meaningfully integrated with the regular school system

Network of Charitable Association of HIV Positive for Health and Development (NAPHAD) on Sanitation

Come on Clean (COC); Action Against Open Defecation and Waste Dumping

Ethiopian Red Cross Society on Water and Sanitation for Internally Displaced People

Integrated WASH and Livelihood Recovery Project for Conflict Displaced Population in Central Gondar Zone

Shayashone Trading PLC on Food, Income and Nutrition Security / Youth Employment

Promoting Hermetic Storage Technologies (PICS Bags) for Household food-income-Nutrition Security and Job Opportunity for youth in Amhara, SNNPR and Oromia regions

Boro-Shinasha Development Association (Boro-SDA) on Agriculture

Youthful Agribusiness Development Project in Benishangul Gumuz Region in Benishangul Gumuz Region

Dire Dawa Agriculture, Water Mine and Energy Bureau on Irrigation and Water Supply

Hasenliso irrigation development and potable water supply project

Mathiwos Wondu – YeEthiopia Cancer Society on Health, Cervical Cancer

Strengthening access for Cervical Cancer Screening in Gambella, Afar, Benishangul-Gumuz Regions of Ethiopia in Gambell, Afar, Benshangule Gumuz

Haramaya University on Solid Waste Management/Income Generation

Waste-to-Wealth: Eco-friendly Approaches for Sustainable Solid Waste Management in Harar City, Ethiopia in Harar

Siiqqee Women’s Development Association (SWDA) on Agri-Business Development for Internally Displaced People

Reestablishment of livelihoods for Internal Displaced people in Oromia Regional State, Oromia Regional State

Oromo Self Reliance Association (OSRA) on Health and Education

Clean water supply, improved sanitation facilities and hygiene promotion for rural communities and schools located in four woredas of Oromia Region

Bole Bible Baptist church Child Care and Community Development (BBBC) on Education

Enlightenment Through Education (ETE) Project in Oromia

Gurmuu Development Association (Gurmuu) on Education

Enhancing educational provision in four primary schools through improving children learning environment in Oromia Regional State

Hadiya Development Association (HAD) on Education

Daneto Secondary School Upgrading Project, Soro Woreda, Hadiya Zone, SNNPRS

Tigrai Development Association (TDA) on Education

Help the Child for Lifelong Learning (HCLL Project)

Association Develop Horn (AD-Horn) – Rehabilitation of Disabled People

Empowering the Differently Able and Work Towards the Hidden Reality II: Support peoples with hearing impairment(deaf) and autistic children in Jijiga city administration, Ethiopia Somali Regional State.

A total of 4,000,000 USD is allocated to finance projects in the first round of funding. The minimum and maximum amount that will be granted per project is approximately ETB 6,400,000 (USD $200,000) and ETB 11,200,000 (USD $350,000) respectively.

Final project awards will be announced following the signing of project implementation contracts with grantees on the 30th of January 2020.

