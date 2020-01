borkena

January 1, 2019

Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) interviewed leader of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (known in Amharic as EZEMA), Dr. Berhanu Nega.

Watch it below.

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate

Cover photo : screenshot from video







