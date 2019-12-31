Ethiopia arrested authorities in connection with attacks on worship places

Motta town where worship places were attacked about two weeks ago

borkena

December 31, 2019

Ethiopia has arrested zone level authorities in connection with the attacks of mosques and a church in Motta town in East Gojjam Zone of Amhara regional state.

A report by Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA) on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019, said the town’s head of police administration office, crime prevention head, head of the militia office and head of militia deployment are arrested.

East Gojjam zone police department head, chief inspector Ayalneh Tesfaye, told AMMA that the officials are arrested on alleged grounds that they failed to meet their responsibility – seemingly in terms of reversing the attack and also protecting individuals and their personal properties.

The region’s authority claimed that those officials who are now under arrest could have deployed forces to reverse the attack and control the situation.

On December 20, 2019, a church and several mosques were attacked in Motta. Over 18 stores belonging to individuals were also burned.

Amhara regional state has announced that it has arrested 33 suspects linked to the incident.

Burning places of worship have become one of the challenges that Ethiopia is facing which is partly linked to the security problems in the country. A few months ago, several churches were burned and priests were killed in southern Ethiopia.

A considerable number of Ethiopians seem to believe that there are political entities working to incite religious clashes in Ethiopia







