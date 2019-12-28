Ethiopia : TPLF undertaking public conference in Mekelle

TPLF leaders during the conference. Photo credit : screenshot from Tigray Region Communication Bureau Video

December 28, 2019

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is undertaking a public conference in Mekelle.

Chairman of the Organization and Tigray region’s acting president, Debretsion Gebremichael, and other senior TPLF officials are in attendance.

Representatives from Irob and Kunama communities are also in attendance, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) report on Saturday.

The two days long conference will be discussing “current affairs of the region.”

Tigray Communication Affairs Bureau shared a two and a half hours long video content on its social media page. It features what looks like a propaganda stint hailing the political ideology of TPLF and shredding medemer – an ideology that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said to coined.

The party declined to join Prosperity Party (PP) – a new party formed by three members of former Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) and five other ally parties.

In an apparent response to the formation Prosperity Party, TPLF has mobilized political groups which it called “Federalist group” on grounds that the new Prosperity Party is a threat to the constitution and the Federal system.







