borkena

December 28, 2019

Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki has concluded his latest working visit to Ethiopia on Friday. The two leaders vowed that the year 2020 will witness enhanced cooperation between the two counties.

What does his visit mean from the point of view of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) politics? The interview below, by Andafta Media, is an attempt to delve into it.

Video : embedded from Andafta Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from video







