borkena
December 27, 2019
Ethiopia charged on Friday Azeb Asnake, former head of state-owned Electric Power Generation firm, Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation.
State-owned Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) said she was charged in connection with the Deforestation project which was part of the preparation work for Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD).
She is charged with fifty other people including deputy director of METEC, state-owned Metals and Engineering Corporation (METEC), Colonel Mulu Wolde-Gabriel.
She was terminated as Executive Director of Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation in August of 2018 without explanations. But at the time, it was rumored that she was removed from her position in connection with corruption.
About a year before her termination, she was named as “the 2017 Power Generation Woman of the Year” POWER-GEN International event for “advancing power generation in Ethiopia.” Under her watch, Ethiopia’s power generation capacity was transformed from 2,430 MW to 4,500 MW according to the report.
In her role as CEO of EEPC, she managed the construction and operation of transmission lines including the export of electricity to neighboring countries like Djibouti, Sudan, and Kenya.
Sad Commentary,
Reading the news item, transformed me into unbelievable numbness.
In the struggle to equalize the opportunity of work between Men and Women, it is obvious that the Lady has, upon her shoulder, a profound expectation, admiration, and image bestowed upon her by all Females as well as fair-minded Males, in the environment of equal work-employment. Unfair as it may sound, however, she succumbed to the lowest level of characteristic to shatter the noble undertakings to elevate women to the level of male compatriots, thus equalizing women and men on the same pedestal. It must be the most unforgettable damaging act.
Having said that, however, I am quick to add that I am cognizant of the fallibility of human beings in any activities. What I am referring to is the age-old discrimination of women in work places simply because of their femininity. In that ‘atmosphere’, therefore, the Act of the Female
“Executive Director of Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation” is — putting it lightly — the most damaging act in the struggle to equalize the employment opportunities in any workplace. In short, the sad Act may tend to undermine the struggle for equality among women and men. Let us hope we all learned an important lesson out of the unfortunate Act.