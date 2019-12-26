Ethiopia Holds Tourism Forum in Henan, China

Photo credit : MFAE

MFAE

December 26, 2019

An Ethiopian tourism promotion forum was held on Tuesday in Henan aiming at presenting the “Land of Origins” to the major tour operators and travel agents of Henan province and deepening the bond of friendship and boosting tourism exchange.

Prior to the forum on Monday (December 23) the Ethiopian Ambassador to China H.E. Mr. Teshome Toga, visited Henan Province and held bilateral talks with Vice-Governor of Henan, H.E. Mr. Dai Bohua, in Zhengzhou City.

Both exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various investments particularly in tourism, agricultural modernization and mechanization, agro-processing, livestock development, manufacturing, the health sector and pharmaceuticals, tourism, textiles, construction and forestry.







