Alemnew Atalay

December 17, 209

As a student of history and international relations – and

more important, as a historically conscious Ethiopian — I keenly follow how my country is relating

to the Nile and thru the Nile to Egypt, its arch rival that is tirelessly

working to cement its hegemony in the Basin.

As far as I am concerned, recent developments in the Nile

Basin are, to say the least, alarming. I am not certain how many of my fellow

countrymen are reading the writing on the wall that is clearly discernible for everyone

whose eyes are not clouded by self-conceit, deceit, stupidity/ignorance or

greed!

First things first

Before I proceed any further, I need to ask two parallel,

very plain, but fundamental questions. These questions are extremely important

in that all subsequent analyses hinge on how we answer these questions.

Question #1: What are the Strategic interests, for which Egypt

would move heaven and earth, as far as the Nile waters are concerned?

Question # 2: What, in the world, are Ethiopia’s long-term

interests in the Nile, without whose robust defense, it would condemn future

generations to perpetual blackmail and/or indirect neo-colonial (hydrocolonial)

rule?

I am framing the above questions in what may sound as

hyperbole. But the truth is that these questions are matters of life-and-death

for Ethiopia, notwithstanding the myth Egypt has perpetuated (and the international

media is echoing uncritically) that it is for Egypt instead that the Nile is a

matter-of-life and death. Well, here I go. Let the contestation begin at the

very beginning!

For nearly two centuries now, Egypt’s strategic interest

has hinged on the consistent pursuit and implementation of a Nile water policy

toward: (a) ensuring that all upstream countries irrefutably accept – once and

for fall – Egypt’s current (volumetric)

water use as immutable, sacrosanct; and that these upstream

countries should adjust their national water policies, plans, programs and

projects accordingly; (b) ensuring that no upstream country (particularly in

the Eastern Nile where nearly 90% of the flow is generated) strong enough in economic, political,

military and diplomatic terms – emerges to contest Egypt’s hegemony. That Egypt pursued these twin objectives

relentlessly is underscored by factual evidences – not only from the past, but

also from current practices, as I will amply show when I dissect Egypt’s

posture in the ongoing Negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

(GERD).

Egypt’s stance toward the GERD

Thanks to the irony of history, the very forces that, with

Egypt’s blessing, physically dismantled Ethiopia’s first attempt to

meaningfully develop its Nile water resources, turned out to be the very ones

who, realizing the dire shortage that the country they are governing is facing

once they won state power, decided to rally the nation behind them and embark

on the GERD. Egypt, true to form, took every weapon from its arsenal to stop

the GERD from being materialized. It first made bellicose statements hyping the

water-war discourse and making overt threats such as the one the late President

Mursi made in front of the world via a live national TV broadcast. It then

fabricated all sorts of disinformation, inserted them in Egyptian, Middle

Eastern and even international mainstream media; in social media outlets to

discredit the structure: “the GERD design is unsound and unsafe”; GERD is being

constructed on a “seismic site”. Egypt even attempted to internationalize the

dispute: “the GERD is an Israeli scheme to choke an Arab country of its lifeline”,

etc. All the same, Ethiopian governments and people ignored these threats and

disinformation campaigns and stubbornly persisted on constructing the dam. Now

the GERD has become a 155-meter-high; over 1800 square kilometer – massive

reality. Egypt is compelled to deal with

this reality.

Egypt comes to “negotiate’ over the GERD

Egypt’s recognition of the physical reality of GERD should not in any sense be construed as if

Egypt has abandoned its strategic interests; neither does it signify Egypt has

accepted Ethiopia’s legitimate rights over the Nile waters. The fact is that

Egypt has changed only its tactics.

Ethiopia’s interest in pursuing the negotiation over the

GERD is motivated by two facts, namely:

(a) conclude the negotiation verifiably assuring Egypt that the dam will not

entail any significant downstream impact; fill the dam within a reasonable and

agreed time table and start generating electricity as early as possible to meet

a crippling energy deficit that is

having a choke-hold on its development; (b) ensure that Ethiopia’s long-term

interests are not compromised during the negotiation and that Ethiopia does not

foreclose its right to any future water

use. Equally important has been Ethiopia’s pursuit of the negotiation in good

faith. Ethiopia has embarked on the negotiation with the assumption that its

effort would like wise be reciprocated and that both Egypt and Sudan would

pursue the negotiation in good faith as

well, and would be partners in concluding the negotiation without recourse to any third party

intervention. This latter aspect needs emphasis. Partners that grapple with

contentious issues but have trust and faith in each other also have the

confidence to arrive at mutually satisfactory, win-win outcomes on their own,

without the need for third party intervention. Third parties could, even in the

best of circumstances, potentially be liable to one or another undue influence,

misinformation, self-interest or any number of factors that might compel them

to make unwarranted pressure on one or the other party – thus making things

worse for the parties.

What can be discerned from how she has been pursuing its

negotiation over the GERD this far, Egypt is striving to: (a) frustrate the negotiation from reaching

any conclusion and then blaming the failure to reach conclusion on Ethiopia;

(b) pursue a war of attrition during the negotiation, wear out and exhaust

Ethiopia, hold it hostage and make it yield to its demand i.e. conclude that

the negotiation cannot be concluded in the absence of third party intervention

and agree to its call for the intermediation of third parties. This has been

the core intent of Egypt from the very beginning. It is to be recalled that

Egypt has been hinting at this long before the negotiations began as evidenced

by its statements to the effect that Egypt would like to take the “dispute”

over the GERD to the UN, or to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). For Egypt the GERD negotiation is mere

window-dressing. Once the negotiations started in earnest, Egypt has been

throwing one roadblock after another. That is, Egypt has been putting forth

impossible demands that it well knows Ethiopia would never, ever contemplate to

even consider. Think over only the

following facts:

Guarantee me to

maintain my dam at 165masl: Egypt has been demanding that Ethiopia commit

to ensure that the GERD releases adequate water to maintain its major dam, the

HAD (High Aswan Dam), at a minimum of 165masl (meters above sea level) at all times. That is, Ethiopia should guarantee Egypt that the HAD

level will never go below this level. What does this mean? In other words,

what is the implication for Ethiopia? For one, Ethiopia does not control how

much water Egypt will be withdrawing from the HAD. That is, Ethiopia has no

control over Egyptian water use. Ethiopia has no control whether Egypt will use

the waters to irrigate golf courses or rice farms; divert it to Sinai or Toshka

or do any number of frivolous stuffs with the water. Neither does Ethiopia know

how much water Egypt is keeping behind the HAD. Also remember that between

Egypt and Ethiopia there is Sudan. Sudan too needs the Nile waters, not to

speak of Ethiopia’s own needs. Here too Ethiopia cannot control nor does

Ethiopia know how much water Sudan is using. According to Egypt, all what

Ethiopia needs to do is keep its GERD in

perpetual stand-by mode, ever ready to release and fill the HAD any time

Egypt requests! Ethiopia’s power generation needs, and scheduling thereof, are

not things to be considered. Nothing can be a more ridiculous and unworkable.

What Egypt is demanding from Ethiopia is a “blank check” on which she can write

any amount – payable by Ethiopia. Any

hydrologist worth his salt knows that Egypt’s demand is an impossibility. Such

is Egyptian negotiation in “good faith!”

“Guarantee me

also 40BMC”: In addition to committing to maintain the HAD at 165masl Egypt

demands that Ethiopia should also guarantee a minimum annual release of 40

BCM (billion cubic meter) from the GERD”. Ethiopia is expected to

release this volume of water irrespective of any hydrologic conditions, even

during extreme drought years. There have

been years such as during 1984 when the annual flow of Blue Nile at GERD site

was only 29 BCM. Where can Ethiopia bring the water under such situations? Is

Ethiopia to be perpetually “water indebted” to Egypt?! This is tantamount to demanding that Ethiopia guarantee that the coming years

will be only wet years, free from any drought sequences. Apparently, the

Egyptians have not heard of Climate Change! The fact of the matter is that the

Blue Nile is notorious for its variability where series of drought and wet

years can alternate. Remember the bible story in which seven consecutive

drought years were followed by seven flood years. What Egypt is striving to do

is turn the GERD into a white Elephant, at best into an ornament of Ethiopia

without any meaningful power generation and economic returns. So much for

Egypt’s good will!

“You need my

pre-approval”: Egypt also demands that the filling of the GERD should take

place in successive stages. Moving from one stage to the next will need Egypt’s

pre-approval. This demand is

intentionally vague. For example, the Proposal does not define the outputs of

the assessment nor limit how long the assessment should last (indefinitely i.e.

takes forever?); etc. Egypt unabashedly

puts this demand – a demand which is a non-starter both on technical, economic

and national sovereignty grounds.

Guarantee me the

“average natural flow of the Blue Nile” and you should account for it: Egypt

demands that during the operation of the GERD Ethiopia should guarantee the

release of the “average natural flow” of the Blue Nile. Egypt defined the

“average natural flow” of the Blue Nile as the average of annual flows for the

years 1911-2018. This apparently

harmless demand, however, is a clear evidence of the inequity of Egypt toward

cooperation on the Nile. First, this

demand is inappropriate on technical grounds. For starters, it is meaningless

to speak of the Blue Nile in “its natural flow state”. Why? The reason is that the “natural flow” of

Abbay has already been altered since upstream Ethiopian water resources

development is a fact (e.g. Finchaa, Tana-

Beles, and GERD). This demand on maintaining the “natural flow”

of the Blue Nile is a tacit decision, on the part of Egypt, not only to

delegitimize current Ethiopian water resources water infrastructure projects.

It is also an effort to deny recognition of Ethiopia’s right to current and

future development. Egypt also demands to do the “water accounting” every three

years. This is designed to hold Ethiopia hostage i.e. “water indebted” in the

event Ethiopia fails to release “the average natural flow” during successive

3-year severe drought years, forcing Ethiopia to release from its reserve storage

during such times, if there is any. What more evidence can one demand to see

the blatant inequity, one-sided, unbalanced demand of a fellow riparian country

that always patronizes its neighbors by appearing reasonable and just to the

international community.

Thankfully, Egypt has not gotten its

way. Ethiopia has not yielded. At least, not this far! But this does not mean

Egypt has accepted the polite Ethiopian rebuttal quietly. It now has brought to

the fore once again its new weapons from what seems its inexhaustible

arsenal.

President Al Sisi goes to Washington (via

Sochi and New York) and scores!

Realizing that Egypt is not to get its

way, its President decided to change his approach, namely escalate the issue!

Following the Sochi Summit convened by the Russian President Putin in October

2019, attended both by the Ethiopian PM and the Egyptian President, the

Ethiopian PM entertained the idea of third-party mediation. This provided a

long sought after opening for the Egyptians. President Sisi quickly seized the

opportunity – and the moment!! During the UN Summit that took place in the

heels of the Sochi Summit, President Sisi, addressing the UN General Assembly

in New York, made an official call for third-party intervention in the

Negotiation over the GERD. In my opinion the Ethiopian PM made inexcusable

error of judgment in that he opened the door for Egyptian demand for

involvement of third parties. No sooner was this followed by the invitation of

the US government to Egypt and Ethiopia to come to Washington DC to hammer out

a deal over the GERD. The US offered the good offices of its Secretary of the

Treasury and the World Bank to take part in the deliberations as “observers”.

Both Ethiopia and Egypt accepted the invitation. That Ethiopia accepted the invitations

was understandable, not least for reasons of diplomatic protocol and the desire

to show respect for its long-standing friendship with the US. What is not acceptable, at least according to

my appraisal, is what Ethiopia accepted subsequently, namely its consent to the

conditions of the deliberations. Ethiopia practically agreed to abandon a

work-in-progress, namely an ongoing trilateral (among Egypt, Ethiopia and

Sudan) expert technical negotiations over GERD that has been conducted thru the

National Independent Research Group established in May 2018 to deliberate on

the filling and operation of the GERD. Not only that, Ethiopia accepted what is tantamount to the

initial steps of third party mediation by agreeing to hold four successive

negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan (with the US and the WB as

observers) and failing amicable conclusion of these negotiations to invoke

Article 10 of the DoP. Ethiopia has succumbed. The writing is on the wall. The

rapid sequence of events of the last two months; the speed with which the

negotiations in Washington have been convened and consents made; all of these

raise more questions in my mind than they answer. It is difficult for me to

accept the notion that these developments are mere chance, coincidental freak

events.

I have no reason to believe Egypt has

abandoned its strategic interests. I have no reason to believe Egypt will

behave any differently and constructively. Having smelled success, Egypt will

dig in and double down on what it has been doing this far, namely stonewall. It

has no incentive to do otherwise. It will go thru the motions and frustrate any

attempt to conclude the negotiations in good faith. It will stonewall and

sabotage, and eventually declare that the negotiations are not going anywhere

and presto – invoke article 10 of the DoP and call for mediation, even

arbitration!! Ethiopia will be locked in – with little or no wiggle room left

to maneuver out. One should take not of the fact that the situation in the

country makes the government amenable to unwarranted pressures.

There could be “incentives” thrown here and there to sweeten the deal and make the defeat palatable for Ethiopia (come to think of the 6 billion IMF loan pledged to Ethiopia? Is this mere coincidence?). The December 9 joint Statement made in Washington DC aggravates my doubts. Reference is innocuously made to “average natural flows” in this statement, something to which I have alluded to earlier.

There is no other way for Ethiopia than

walking out!!

In the preceding sections I have

amply assembled facts that support my contention that Egypt is not taking part

in the negotiations over the GERD in good faith. Good faith is what Egypt has

in the shortest supply. Egypt’s bellicose, winner-take-all stance seems to pay

off. Ethiopia has only one way out of the trap that is set for it: declare that

Egypt is not living up to, in fact it is violating, the initial promise it

made. It is not taking part in the negotiations in good faith. Ethiopia must

declare this to friend and foe alike, and walk

out of the negotiations, come what may!!

Ethiopia’s right to access and develop its Nile waters is sacrosanct. It is

non-negotiable. We have reached the red line beyond which will be the zone of

betrayal and treason. Full stop.

The alternative is difficult to imagine. As it stands now, proceeding on with the negotiation is tantamount to leave the GERD as mere back up and extension of HAD, leaving billions of dollars collected from a half-starving population as sunk cost! Not only that. Proceeding with the negotiations will forfeit Ethiopia’s future rights to use the Nile; and give away the interests of future generations to our arch enemy. We are leaving our children and grandchildren as hostages. It is betrayal pure and simple. History will not absolve us.

Alemnew Atalay – A keen observer of International Relations in the Middle East and North Africa and the Horn of Africa.

